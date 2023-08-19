Builder is offering $10,000 to buyer at closing if one of the preferred lenders is used for the purchase of this home. Promo - Free 2" Blinds + smart features! Nice open layout with spacious foyer that leads you to a generous family room with a fireplace. Stylish kitchen and breakfast area, stainless appliances, shaker style white 36" staggered height cabinets, granite, subway tile backsplash and walk-in pantry. 2nd floor primary has a vaulted ceiling & en suite bath with a huge walk-in closet. Luxury Vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the first floor. Luxury Vinyl Tile floors in full bathrooms. Lot backs to Common Open Space. ! Home is loaded with upgrades! Ask us about the SMART features!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $397,040
