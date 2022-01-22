 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000

Move-in ready home at The Reserve at Canyon Hills. This house is like-new condition, brand new construction in 2019. The first floor features an open living / dining / kitchen at the rear of the home with a walk out to the backyard and concrete paved patio. Home comes complete with all kitchen appliances, refrigerator, and washer / dryer. Three legit upstairs bedrooms paired with the master suite. Plenty of storage space with the two car garage and oversized closets throughout the home. The newer community has miles of sidewalks and little street noise. Close to nearby shopping and a short drive to I-485 and commute to Uptown Charlotte. NOTE - offer deadline will be 5pm on Friday January 21st

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts