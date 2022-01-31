4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000

This incredibly updated home is a pure gem in a mature neighborhood. No diamond in the rough here! 2022 updates include new Chesapeake Essentials LVP and Shaw carpeting throughout ENTIRE home (warranty will transfer). New Frigidaire stainless-steel range, microwave & refrigerator, new granite countertops & glass tile backsplash, painted kitchen cabinetry all with new hardware. New lighting and indoor fans. Over $25,000 in updates! All bedrooms upstairs, plus large garden tub in master bath with separate shower stall with new door and fixtures. Outside you'll find a gorgeous and spacious whitewashed screened patio and additional deck overlooking the backyard and a small creek. This backyard has endless possibilities. 10X10 shed to convey! Oversized garage also has a workspace! ARE YOU AN INVESTOR? This home has a full rental history back to 2016. Quick access to University, I-77 and I-485. SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, 1/28/22.