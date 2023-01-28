BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ready mid-May! This 4 bedroom plan is designed for efficiency and checkin all the boxes! Mud/drop area, open-concept, granite counter tops, white shaker soft close cabinetry, LVP throughout entire house (no carpet!), laundry room on same level as bedrooms, double vanities in full bathrooms, double walk-in closets in primary bedroom, walk-in closets in 2 of 3 bedrooms and storage/shelving throughout; check check check! Please use caution when viewing as it is Under Construction. Selections are subject to builders preference. Tax Value from land prior to splitting. Please verify school zones as they are ever changing, verified 1.26.23. Builder to provide 1 year warranty.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,900
