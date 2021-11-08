4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,900

*MULTIPLE OFFERS- Sellers calling for best and final by 6 PM 11/7* Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the convenient and desirable Seven Oaks subdivision located in Charlotte. This spacious home is over 3200 square feet with a covered front porch. a large foyer w/hardwoods that extend to the kitchen, Butler's pantry in passthrough to kitchen, dining area, large mud area, half bath. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, oversized island , granite countertops, tile backsplash, built-in microwave, open great room. On the second floor is the primary suite with his/her walk-in closet, large walk in shower, double granite vanity, large laundry room with folding table, and oversized secondary bedrooms. Lot is flat with an extended large patio FENCED BACK YARD plus pergola. The subdivision boasts a community pool with and playground area. You do not want to miss out on this great home. Just a short distance from UNC Charlotte, Concord Mills shopping center, and Uptown Charlotte.