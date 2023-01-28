4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ready mid-May! This 4 bedroom plan is designed for efficiency and checkin all the boxes! Mud/drop area, open-concept, granite counter tops, white shaker soft close cabinetry, LVP throughout entire house (no carpet!), laundry room on same level as bedrooms, double vanities in full bathrooms, double walk-in closets in primary bedroom, walk-in closets in 2 of 3 bedrooms and storage/shelving throughout; check check check! Please use caution when viewing as it is Under Construction. Selections are subject to builders preference. Tax Value from land prior to splitting. Builder to provide 1 year warranty. Please verify school zones as they are ever changing, verified 1.26.23.