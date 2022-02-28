 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000

  • Updated
Stylish 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Large open foyer to Formal living and dining room, Spacious Master with sitting area and trey ceiling, huge master bath with garden tub and seperate shower, Sunken Family room, unheated sunroom, two car garage.

