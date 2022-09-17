4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000

Fall in love with this brand new construction 4 bed/2.5 home with a bonus dedicated office space & 1 car garage. Enjoy outdoor living on your spacious covered front porch or back patio. Upon entering, you're greeted by luxury LVP flooring throughout the entire home. Your spacious family room has room for everyone & leads you into your stunning chef's kitchen, including a large island, SS appliances, subway ceramic tile backsplash & shaker style, soft close cabinets and drawers. Upstairs you'll find your 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, including the primary retreat, which includes a spacious walk in closet and enviable en-suite. Perfect location in the heart of North Charlotte, with close proximity to I 485, North Lake Mall, Concord, UNC Charlotte, the Light rail, restaurants & entertainment! Even better? NO HOA! This new build won't last long, so prepare your strongest offers & schedule your tours today!