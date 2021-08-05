4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000

Nestled in the cul-de-sac of a highly desirable neighborhood, this beauty is bound to impress. A great thing about this lot is that there is vacant land beside it so you'll only be directly neighbored on one side. It has hardwood flooring downstairs, upgraded cabinets, gas stove, a bonus room downstairs with an adjacent closet, tray ceiling in the owners suite, a balcony off the movie room, and several additional value added features. Make your best offer today.