4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000

Davis Lake Community Resort Like Lifestyle Will Make You Want to Call this Home! Image life in your Stunning New Home with Amazing Community Amenities: Tennis, Volleyball, Pool, Playground, Walking Trails, Clubhouse & Davis Lake. Relax in your Screened-in Porch or on the Sun filled Large Deck Overlooking the Lovely Private Treed Yard. Impressive 2 Story Foyer welcomes all to this Lovely Open Kitchen, Nook & Great Rm floor plan, with Custom Crown Molding, Retreat to Your Owners Suite: Huge 9x6 WIC, Dream Soaking Tub, Sep. Shower with Double Sinks. Updates: 2021 AC, 2020 Refrigerator, 2021 Micro, Roof 2009. Walking Trails just steps away from your home or Stoll over to Gazebo & Enjoy Breathtaking Views of Davis Lake or Bring Your Fishing Pole and enjoy Catch and Release Fishing in Stocked Lake.

