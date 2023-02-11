Like new house locates at quiet and beautiful community, The Reserve at Canyon Hills. Great location, close to uptown Charlotte, close to HW 485, nice living community. This beautiful home is a conner lot in the community, walking distance to community playground, open floor plan with plenty of space, it's a 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story home, large gathering room, stainless appliances. Large concrete patio provides a good outdoor space for families and friends, lots of natural lights. Fantastic place to live in or great investment property. Tennant occupied till 4/30/2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $409,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The night began with two teams with identical records, Concord and West Rowan, preparing for a battle for second place in the South Piedmont 3…
CONCORD — Kimble’s Food by Design recently hosted an open house of its new Concord fulfillment center.
MIDLAND — Bunk and Arlene Whitley founded Whitley Manufacturing in 1960 in Midland.
We've got hot topics today: Barber-Scotia, gay marriage, politics and litter.
Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich ditches chicken for ... cauliflower. Here's what you should know.