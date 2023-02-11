Like new house locates at quiet and beautiful community, The Reserve at Canyon Hills. Great location, close to uptown Charlotte, close to HW 485, nice living community. This beautiful home is a conner lot in the community, walking distance to community playground, open floor plan with plenty of space, it's a 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story home, large gathering room, stainless appliances. Large concrete patio provides a good outdoor space for families and friends, lots of natural lights. Fantastic place to live in or great investment property. Tennant occupied till 4/30/2023.