Fantastic home with great space throughout! This open floorplan features a flex room on the main level as well as a bonus room/loft area on the second floor. You will absolutely love the huge primary bedroom and closet! Come check out this home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $414,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Week 6 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 6:
- Updated
Sep. 24—APEX — A Wake County elementary school teacher who contracted COVID-19 has died. In a letter sent Thursday to families at Scotts Ridge Elementary School in Apex, parents were told that Merridith Mongone had died that afternoon from complications due to COVID. Mongone was a fourth-grade teacher at the school. "She will be greatly missed by the staff, students, and Scotts Ridge community ...
Originally I thought today’s Friday Five might be like “What did you do for your summer vacation?” You all remember having to do those in the …
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis released its Christmas event scheduled starting with a kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Festival of Lights Saturday, November 20.
When asked to take his mask down for a school picture, Mason refused. His mother describes the moment in a Facebook post.
- Updated
Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office arrested the residents of 214 Valhalla Dr., where $400,000 of stolen merchandise was recovered by deputies.
Her fiance, Austin Eskew, said in an interview with NBC News the couple was unvaccinated due to infertility fears she had with the shot.
- Updated
Another 120 jobs are coming to the County after the Board of Commissioners approved a three-year economic grant to the STERIS Corporation which is planning to construct a new facility on Poplar Tent Road.