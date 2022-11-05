4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000

Get ready to “FALL” in love with this move-in ready home! Built in 2020, this like new home is sure to impress. Walk into your beautiful home with an open floor concept and laminate wood floors. This openness provides room for entertaining as you walk into a gorgeous white kitchen which brightens the room. Features include granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, a large walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, complete with a kitchen island and breakfast bar. Head upstairs to enjoy a beautiful primary suite with vaulted ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. The spacious en-suite includes a dual vanity with large mirrors to help start your day. Additional three bedrooms and laundry room are also on the second floor with access to the second full bathroom. Be prepared to fall in love with the private fenced backyard oasis. Perfect for entertaining or enjoying morning coffee. Located minutes from Reedy Creek Nature Center & Nature Preserve, I-485, grocery stores, & more. No HOA!