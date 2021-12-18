 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom with 3 additional spaces including an office with french doors, a tucked away bonus room on the first floor and a loft on the second floor. The large kitchen has an island that overlooks the living room and breakfast/dining area. The kitchen offers espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and a large pantry. The upstairs has 4 good size bedrooms, a loft and a spacious laundry room. The primary bedroom is large, has a large walk-in closet and the bathroom offers dual sinks and a garden tub. The backyard is large and offers a patio area that is great for relaxing or entertaining. Hurry, you don't want to miss this one! Please be sure to watch the video since showings are limited due to being tenant occupied until 1/31/22.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Someone in North Carolina won a hefty Powerball prize and might not know it

  • Updated

Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release. The winner purchased the ticket at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids, officials said. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts