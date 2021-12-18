4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom with 3 additional spaces including an office with french doors, a tucked away bonus room on the first floor and a loft on the second floor. The large kitchen has an island that overlooks the living room and breakfast/dining area. The kitchen offers espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and a large pantry. The upstairs has 4 good size bedrooms, a loft and a spacious laundry room. The primary bedroom is large, has a large walk-in closet and the bathroom offers dual sinks and a garden tub. The backyard is large and offers a patio area that is great for relaxing or entertaining. Hurry, you don't want to miss this one! Please be sure to watch the video since showings are limited due to being tenant occupied until 1/31/22.