This is the ideal open floor plan with the great room flowing into the kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen features all appliances and an oversized island. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms with the option to add a 5th bedroom or include a loft. The Owner's bedroom includes an ensuite bath and two walk-in closets. A hall bath and separate laundry room provide the ultimate in convenience. All kitchen appliances, Washer and dryer included. Seller to pay $6,000 in "flex cash" with the use of in-house lender. To- Be- Built. Primary residence only.