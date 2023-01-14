4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $419,000

Welcome home to your peaceful sanctuary w/private wooded view & inviting gathering spaces. Inspired by serene sophistication combined w/classic & comfort. Greeted by the formal dining room accented with wainscoting, contemporary coffered ceiling & crown molding throughout foyer for an elegant touch. Let the sunlight pour in with an abundance of natural lighting to illuminate the contrasting warm floors and freshly painted neutral satin finished walls. Flowing floorplan allows for great entertainment w/gas fireplace enclosed in stone mantel. Kitchen fts. S/S appliances, island w/granite countertops & decorative backsplash. Kitchen hood range connects to outside for true ventilation & improved air quality. Generously sized double pantry closets for all your small kitchen appliances. Upstairs beholds an open loft to convert into office, workout, or kids playroom. Ample primary bedroom size w/double sinks and walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms incl. walk-in closets. Tour this home today!