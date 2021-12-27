 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $420,000

  • Updated
CHARMING, SPACIOUS, AND AMAZING LARGE HOUSE!!! LOTS OF SPACE FOR THE FAMILY AND ENTERTAINMENT, THIS HOUSE IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN BUCKLEIGH COMMUNITY, HOUSE OFFERS FOUR BEDROOMS 2.5 FULL BATHROOMS, LOFT, TILE FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, AND LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE SECOND FLOOR. THE GARAGE IS HEATED AND ADAPTED FOR A DIFFERENT USE, CAN BE CONVERTED BACK TO THE ORIGINAL PURPOSE AT ANY TIME. SEE MEDIA PICTURES FOR THE PRESENT USE OF THE GARAGE.

