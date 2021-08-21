 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $421,970

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $421,970

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $421,970

Modern Upscale Townhome in the heart of the University Research Park surrounded by trees and walking trails. This home offers a 2 car garage with storage, 8ft stone covered driveway, guest suite with full bath on first floor, second floor offers kitchen, dining area and great room. Kitchen has oversized island with upgraded appliances and cabinets. The second floor has 2 decks for entertaining. The third floor has owners suite with private bath, laundry and two additional bedrooms with hall bath. The community will have pool/cabana, sidewalks and maintained yards.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $499,900

Welcome to this unique and charming home in Concord! Four beds, 2.5 baths in the main part of the home and a great 2 car garage with a heated …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts