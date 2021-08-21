4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $421,970

Modern Upscale Townhome in the heart of the University Research Park surrounded by trees and walking trails. This home offers a 2 car garage with storage, 8ft stone covered driveway, guest suite with full bath on first floor, second floor offers kitchen, dining area and great room. Kitchen has oversized island with upgraded appliances and cabinets. The second floor has 2 decks for entertaining. The third floor has owners suite with private bath, laundry and two additional bedrooms with hall bath. The community will have pool/cabana, sidewalks and maintained yards.