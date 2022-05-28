4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $423,990

The Cedar floorplan includes an open concept main floor that connects the great room, kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island. Tucked away you'll find a powder room and flex room. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms and a 2nd-floor laundry with a washer and dryer. The Owner's bedroom includes an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. To-be-built home. Seller to pay $6,000 towards closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residences only