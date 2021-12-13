Harrington Woods ~ We welcome you to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a second floor bonus room! You won't want to miss this one! New Carpet, Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Tile, New HVAC, Newer Water Heater, Roof only 6 yrs. old, completely fenced in Backyard for the family dog. Conveniently located just steps from the Mallard Creek Greenway, Close to shopping and highway access. This home has so much to offer. Schedule your tour today! ***Multiple Offers: Please have all offers in by 7pm Sunday Dec. 12th.***
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $424,900
