4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $425,000

Beautifully updated home in desirable Fountaingrove neighborhood close to interstates, shopping and so much more. This 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home offers a formal dining room, office/sitting room/playroom, large kitchen with quartz countertops, built in desk, breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, an island and spacious pantry. This all overlooks the living room which offers a gas fireplace. The primary bedroom has a sitting area, plus the primary bathroom has dual sinks and a separate shower/garden tub. The laundry is conveniently located on the second floor. Relax on your large deck overlooking a beautiful tree line. New roof, fresh paint, updated lighting, LVP flooring and new carpet! Hurry, you don't want to miss this one. Call Krista Cutler, Cutler Realty Group with eXp Realty for a showing, 704-737-6975