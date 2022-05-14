4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $425,000

Spacious 2-story 4bed, 2.5 bath home in the highly sought after Woodbury subdivision. Open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Multiple flex spaces on main level can be used for office/den and can easily be converted to 5th bedroom if needed. Upstairs loft can be used as 2nd living area or media room. Convenient upstairs laundry room. And lots of neighborhood amenities!! Resort style community pool, clubhouse, playgrounds, and plenty of pet stations throughout the neighborhood. Convenient access to 485, retail shops and hospital. YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!!! Showings appointments will begin Friday, May 13th @ 12:00PM.