 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $429,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $429,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $429,000

This custom build home is within walking distance to the light rail, Two miles from NODA and just about 3.5 mile from the city. Close to all shopping around University area and Concord mill. With beautiful granite countertops , Large island with plenty of cabinet all stainless steel appliances, 3.5 bathrooms and four bethrooms including two master suite, level yard and much Moore . 2-10 Home Buyer Warranty

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts