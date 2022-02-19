This custom build home is within walking distance to the light rail, Two miles from NODA and just about 3.5 mile from the city. Close to all shopping around University area and Concord mill. With beautiful granite countertops , Large island with plenty of cabinet all stainless steel appliances, 3.5 bathrooms and four bethrooms including two master suite, level yard and much Moore . 2-10 Home Buyer Warranty
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $429,000
