4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $429,000

Great opportunity on this beautiful new construction home featuring an open floor plan nestled in the Hidden Valley community just minutes from uptown Charlotte on the blue line,Walk in to find a large dinning room with tray ceiling next to an Amazing kitchen with granite countertops and a large island for additional storage and breakfast, facing the large great room with tray ceiling, Upstairs you'll find the primary master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walking closet and a Bathroom with walking shower surround by ceramic tile with double vanity, Second master with walking shower, two additional bedrooms and laundry also on the second floor, Cover front porch, Concrete patio, Finish and painted garage walls and floor this house has it all. Close to local shops and eateries in the University are and Concord mills With quick access to CLT international airport. Offering a 2-10 home buyer warranty

