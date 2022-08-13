4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $430,000

Sure, your friends with the postage-stamp-sized lot might be able to host a backyard cookout, but with nearly 1.4 acres, you can host a backyard blowout! They'll be jealous of your fantastic location that's only 5 minutes from 485 and 30 minutes from Uptown. Who wants to stare at the back of the neighbor's house when you can instead be surrounded by soaring, mature trees in a park-like setting? And yet, everything is close, including 8 parks less than 3 miles away, convenient grocery stores, restaurants, and more. Imagine what you can do with that much land and no homeowner's association! You'll enjoy the open kitchen/breakfast/living room along with a study that could easily be used as a home office. The primary suite and three additional bedrooms are upstairs, where the hall bath is designed to be used by more than one at a time. The location is incredible, and the house is perfect. Opportunity is knocking. Are you going to answer?