4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $430,000

Welcome home! Spacious 4 bedroom, well maintained, open floor plan home. Kitchen with large granite top island, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has large walk-in closets for plenty of storage options. The primary bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with a private bath that has a separate bathtub and shower. Solar panels have been installed on the roof making power bills very affordable. The backyard features a pergola with a large concrete platform that is perfect for entertaining outdoors. There is a dog park and playground within the community with plans for more amenities.