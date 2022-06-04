 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $432,990

Enter the this floorplan through the flex room and past the powder room. The great room, kitchen, and dining area have an open concept. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms with the option to add a 5th bedroom or include a loft. The Owner's bedroom includes an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The laundry center is upstairs and includes a washer and dryer. To-be-built home. $6,000 towards closing cost with in house lender. To- Be- Built. - No investors

