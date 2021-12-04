 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $434,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $434,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $434,000

This 3-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Brantley plan features a bedroom and full bath on the main level. The open second floor leads to a front, covered balcony or a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. The beautiful kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, white quartz counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include oak tread stairs with metal balusters, a tray ceiling in the foyer, and a large tiled shower w/bench and semi-frameless door in the owner's bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $64,430

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $64,430

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS**NO INTERIOR A…

State

Couple killed by speeding, impaired driver near Charlotte shopping center, police say

  • Updated

A Charlotte couple died when a speeding and impaired driver hit them as they pulled from a University City shopping center this week, police said. Luke and Restin Drawdy were killed in the wreck, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Luke Drawdy, 32, belonged to the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte, the chorus posted on Facebook, saying it was “devastated” by the loss of the couple. “There was not a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts