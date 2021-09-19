Located in the desirable community of Davis Lake w/ seasonal lake views. Meticulously loved, maintained & updated, this home is move-in ready! Dramatic 2-story foyer. Wonderful Living and Formal Dining Rms. Gourmet Kitchen features granite , stainless appliances, gas cooktop, spacious island and lots of storage. Hardwoods throughout first floor. Gas fireplace in Family Rm. Easy flow to all spaces for effortless entertaining. Oversized Owner’s suite with sitting area, expansive walk-in closet and large bathroom - a perfect owner’s retreat. 3 additional BRs, full bath, and loft w/closet, ideal as a media rm, exercise rm, bonus or convert to 5th BR. Freshly painted throughout. New roof 2009. Upgraded carpet upstairs 2020. Relax in the screened porch. Beautiful backyard offers privacy, a water feature, fire pit & exquisite landscaping. Enjoy the community amenities – pool, tennis, playgrounds, volleyball and fitness center. Great location! Minutes to I-485, Charlotte and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Cabarrus County School Board updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday night for quarantining students, faculty and staff members.
- Updated
Week 5 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
- Updated
A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday evening along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies.
HARRISBURG – The much-anticipated showdown between the Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams was definitely all “show” for No. 1 Hickory Ridge and …
In his obituary, DeMonia's family urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Updated
City of Kannapolis cancels National Night Out event, citing low vaccination rates and spike in COVID cases in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 5:
CONCORD – The biggest story line among national pundits about today’s New York Jets-Carolina Panthers game is once-highly touted quarterback S…
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew his team faced an uphill battle on the road Friday night against a tough 4A opponent.