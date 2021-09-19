4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,000

Located in the desirable community of Davis Lake w/ seasonal lake views. Meticulously loved, maintained & updated, this home is move-in ready! Dramatic 2-story foyer. Wonderful Living and Formal Dining Rms. Gourmet Kitchen features granite , stainless appliances, gas cooktop, spacious island and lots of storage. Hardwoods throughout first floor. Gas fireplace in Family Rm. Easy flow to all spaces for effortless entertaining. Oversized Owner’s suite with sitting area, expansive walk-in closet and large bathroom - a perfect owner’s retreat. 3 additional BRs, full bath, and loft w/closet, ideal as a media rm, exercise rm, bonus or convert to 5th BR. Freshly painted throughout. New roof 2009. Upgraded carpet upstairs 2020. Relax in the screened porch. Beautiful backyard offers privacy, a water feature, fire pit & exquisite landscaping. Enjoy the community amenities – pool, tennis, playgrounds, volleyball and fitness center. Great location! Minutes to I-485, Charlotte and shopping.