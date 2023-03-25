Lovely, move-in ready home located on a cul-de-sac street in the desirable Traditions at Withrow Downs. Covered front porch with stone veneer welcomes you into this open layout that offers neutral paint, wide plank floors & whole home blinds. Kitchen features plentiful cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless appliances, island & walk-in pantry. Adjacent breakfast area & family room with gas fireplace. Dining room & living/flex room could be used as an office for those working from home. Primary bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling & ensuite with dual sinks, separate shower, soaking tub & walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom & loft. Yard with patio is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Finished, two-car, attached garage. Home/carpets professionally cleaned. Convenient to I-485, I-85, I-77, Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte Douglas/Concord-Padgett Airports, UNCC, NC Research Campus & Concord Mills.