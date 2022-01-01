4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $443,040

Urban Style Townhome located in the University Research Park. Private backyard with trees. Home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with 2 car garage. Stone covered driveway, stone staircase to front door. First floor will have a guest suite with full bath, second floor will have oversized kitchen, dining area and family room. Second floor will have 2 decks with 8ft sliders. Third floor will offer owners suite, 2 guest bedrooms with hall bath. Community will have a pool/cabana, walking paths and ponds. Close to Greenways for walking or biking, shops, restaurants and entertainment.