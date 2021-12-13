4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $444,800

Welcome home to this beautiful brick two story home in great community off Mallard Creek Rd. Home has brand new carpet throughout and fresh grey paint! Main level has spacious living room and dining room that lead to open kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, white cabinets and SS appliances. Love entertaining and hosting events with kitchen overlooking grand family room. Upstairs has large primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a third bedroom that is spacious enough to be a bonus room or home office. Enjoy relaxing after a long day on your private deck in the backyard. Take a tour today!