4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $449,900

New Construction without the wait! Do not miss this beautiful 2020 Craftsman style home in the Meridale community. This highly sought after floor plan includes a first floor flex space, dining area and an eat in kitchen that is open to the first floor living room. The kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops, a gas range, stainless steel appliance and a large island with a breakfast bar. The second floor includes 4 bedrooms and a large loft leading to your private balcony, 2 Master closets, a garden tub and large walk in tiled shower. There is a wooded buffer behind the home that gives added privacy in the back yard. This home is located a street over from the community pool and playground, close to 485, nestled between Huntersville, Downtown Charlotte, and the UNCC Campus. This home has been immaculately cared for and is ready for you!