New Construction without the wait! Do not miss this beautiful 2020 Craftsman style home in the Meridale community. This highly sought after floor plan includes a first floor flex space, dining area and an eat in kitchen that is open to the first floor living room. The kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops, a gas range, stainless steel appliance and a large island with a breakfast bar. The second floor includes 4 bedrooms and a large loft leading to your private balcony, 2 Master closets, a garden tub and large walk in tiled shower. There is a wooded buffer behind the home that gives added privacy in the back yard. This home is located a street over from the community pool and playground, close to 485, nestled between Huntersville, Downtown Charlotte, and the UNCC Campus. This home has been immaculately cared for and is ready for you!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: When they gather to pay respects to ex-Spiders coach Wright, they’ll celebrate a true baseball man’s life
- Updated
CONCORD – As a hard-hitting, hard-charging player in the late 1980s, David Wright provided his share of special moments out on the South Rowan…
- Updated
Week 9 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 10:
- Updated
CONCORD – At first, it looked as if it was going to be a shootout, two Greater Metro 4 Conference foes going head-to-head as West Cabarrus and…
As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip…
- Updated
Construction for the Veterans and First Responders Memorial in Rob Wallace Park is on hold. Cabarrus County and the Town of Midland are disputing payment for services from fiscal year 2017-2018. Find out how the two are related.
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
CONCORD – Marty Paxton loves proving naysayers wrong.