Great Canvas....Well laid out home with plenty of room to spread around in a well established neighborhood. Home with good bones and great opportunity to design and decorate to your heart's content.3rd Floor flex area can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom with separate loft area to create your own sanctuary. Extra large garage for storage or toys....Nice relaxing rear deck to enjoy the quietness of the cul-de-sac and the woods around you. If your back woods are not enough you have Reedy Creek Park right around the corner. You are close to light rail access, I-485 with short distance to Charlotte Motor Speedway, PNC Pavillion and a short distance to Matthews, Mint Hill and Plaza Midwood. Chimney & Central Vacuum to be sold As-Is
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $449,900
