 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $449,900

Great Canvas....Well laid out home with plenty of room to spread around in a well established neighborhood. Home with good bones and great opportunity to design and decorate to your heart's content.3rd Floor flex area can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom with separate loft area to create your own sanctuary. Extra large garage for storage or toys....Nice relaxing rear deck to enjoy the quietness of the cul-de-sac and the woods around you. If your back woods are not enough you have Reedy Creek Park right around the corner. You are close to light rail access, I-485 with short distance to Charlotte Motor Speedway, PNC Pavillion and a short distance to Matthews, Mint Hill and Plaza Midwood. Chimney & Central Vacuum to be sold As-Is

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Wake County elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

  • Updated

Sep. 24—APEX — A Wake County elementary school teacher who contracted COVID-19 has died. In a letter sent Thursday to families at Scotts Ridge Elementary School in Apex, parents were told that Merridith Mongone had died that afternoon from complications due to COVID. Mongone was a fourth-grade teacher at the school. "She will be greatly missed by the staff, students, and Scotts Ridge community ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts