Incredible open concept living in the sought after Larkhaven Hills subdivision. This beautiful home boasts designer details like a shiplap accent wall, fireplace with stacked brick surround, wainscotting in the foyer and a bold powder room w/ striking wallpaper. The kitchen with upgraded pantry and light fixtures opens to the dining and living area and leads to the covered patio and custom paver patio for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining. Don't miss the outdoor TV-perfect for game day! The light filled primary bedroom on the main floor features a beautiful, paneled accent wall, an ensuite with dual vanity, large shower stall and large custom closet system. The upstairs boasts a loft and 3 bedrooms, full bath and plenty of closet storage. The two car garage features custom built in storage and an epoxy floor for easy maintenance. Community amenities like a club house, pool and walking trails make home turnkey and ready for you to call it home. Be sure to ask about the future Publix!