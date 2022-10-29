 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,000

Come see this charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home now on the market! The kitchen boasts generous counter space and a breakfast bar, making cooking and entertaining a delight. Discover a bright interior with plush carpet in all the right places. Primary bathroom features a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Lush green landscape surrounds this beautiful house. A must see!

