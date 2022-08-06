 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $452,533

Ranch Style Home with an upstairs loft!! Beautiful New Construction. Fantastic 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Harrison plan “Craftsman" elevation offers 3 bedrooms on the first floor. Gorgeous kitchen with large island and counter tops, recessed lights, large center island. Extensive water proof luxury vinyl plank & ceramic tile flooring.

