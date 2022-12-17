This newly constructed strong built home is move-in ready! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sits on a 0.17-acre lot, includes beautiful LVP throughout first floor and new carpeting in bedrooms and hallways. One bedroom and full bathroom is on the 1st floor and remaining bedrooms and bathroom are on the 2nd floor with full walk-in closets. The Bathrooms include double sinks, free-standing tub and spacious French showers. The kitchen has white shaker soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, island, Samsung Black Stainless appliances and farmhouse sink. Open concept living room, dining area and kitchen space, great for entertaining! The walls are neutrally painted ceilings are coffered and trayed in multiple rooms. Plenty of windows to let natural light in! Exterior includes fenced front porch, 8-ft privacy fencing and paved driveway that can fit up to 6 cars or 4 SUVs.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $457,700
