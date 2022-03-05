4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $462,481

Modern urban style townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and large 2 car garage. This home offers guest suite with full bath on first floor, 2nd floor will offer huge kitchen with lots of cabinets and oversized island open to the family room. Large sliding glass doors with private deck. Third floor will have 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths with laundry. Community is surround by trees, walking trails and close to fortune 500 companies located in the University Research Park. Close to uptown Charlotte, airport and PNC. Community will offer pool and cabana.