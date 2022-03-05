 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $462,755

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $462,755

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $462,755

Modern style townhome with lots of stone and windows located in the University Research Park. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with large 2 car garage. First floor offers guest suite and full bath. The second floor has a large kitchen and family room with private balcony off back. Perfect for entertaining. Third floor will have owners suite with owners private bath and 2 guest bedrooms with hall bath. Community will have private pool and cabana. Close to uptown Charlotte and airport. Shops and restaurants close by.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts