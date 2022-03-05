4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $462,755

Modern style townhome with lots of stone and windows located in the University Research Park. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with large 2 car garage. First floor offers guest suite and full bath. The second floor has a large kitchen and family room with private balcony off back. Perfect for entertaining. Third floor will have owners suite with owners private bath and 2 guest bedrooms with hall bath. Community will have private pool and cabana. Close to uptown Charlotte and airport. Shops and restaurants close by.