Modern style townhome with lots of stone and windows located in the University Research Park. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with large 2 car garage. First floor offers guest suite and full bath. The second floor has a large kitchen and family room with private balcony off back. Perfect for entertaining. Third floor will have owners suite with owners private bath and 2 guest bedrooms with hall bath. Community will have private pool and cabana. Close to uptown Charlotte and airport. Shops and restaurants close by.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $462,755
Related to this story
Most Popular
A question I get all the time is “Hey what are they doing over at (insert location)?” Today’s Friday Five will try to answer a couple of those…
- Updated
CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings vanquish another playoff foe by at least 40 points to advance to quarterfinals
- Updated
CONCORD – If timing is everything, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team had nothing to worry about Saturday.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Winning their way, the hard way, made the Eagles’ state championship more rewarding
- Updated
WINGATE – Of course it had to come down to overtime.
- Updated
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
- Updated
Concord Police say the suspect headed toward the Parkway Station Apartments following the shooting.
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
“In a matter of minutes, it was all taken away."
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Tuesday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
It's back.