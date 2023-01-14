 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $465,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $465,000

Stunning open floor plan home in Miredale. Enter into large open space that has a sitting area. Kitchen and Living room flow for great entertaining possibilites. Step out onto your covered back porch in your fenced in yard. Two of the three sides of the back yard are wooded for added privacy. Upstairs has a loft that can be a second living room or media area. Home has a large primary suite with tile shower and dual vanities. Miredale has easy access to I 485, I 77 and I 85. Home has fiber optic wiring.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts