4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $465,000

Stunning open floor plan home in Miredale. Enter into large open space that has a sitting area. Kitchen and Living room flow for great entertaining possibilites. Step out onto your covered back porch in your fenced in yard. Two of the three sides of the back yard are wooded for added privacy. Upstairs has a loft that can be a second living room or media area. Home has a large primary suite with tile shower and dual vanities. Miredale has easy access to I 485, I 77 and I 85. Home has fiber optic wiring.