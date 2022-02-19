4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $465,050

Beautiful New Construction - Gorgeous Homesite with no rear neighbors! Popular Logan plan has 4 bedrooms all located the second floor. Kitchen with large center island bar and a window over the sink overlooking the backyard. The open family room includes gas log fireplace. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub. Multizone heating & A/C. SS appliance package, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile.