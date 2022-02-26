 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $470,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $470,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $470,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home located in the desirable Stafford community. The covered front porch welcomes you into this open floor plan home, which was built in 2017 and features 10-foot ceilings on the first floor, wide plank flooring, extensive moldings, and plentiful natural light. Chef's kitchen with staggered white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas range, island with seating, walk-in pantry and adjacent breakfast area. Family room with gas fireplace. Dining room with butler's pantry. Bedroom and full bathroom complete the main level. Spacious primary bedroom with sitting area, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. Ensuite includes dual vanities, separate soaking tub and shower. Three bedrooms, a full bathroom, a loft and an oversized laundry room complete the upper level. The tree-lined backyard with HOA common area behind it, offers a 6-foot privacy fence, extended patio and fire pit. Community pool and playground.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

My sixth grader may never give up her mask. If only adults could be this grown-up

  • Updated

This is how the mask mandate is going in our house: On Monday, the sixth grader, who wore her surgical mask all day at school, including when she ran a mile in PE, came home and plopped onto the couch to start her Mandarin homework. “You can take off your mask now,” I said. “I don’t want to!” she said. “It’s so comfortable.” This is not unusual. My 11-year-old niece is better at following ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts