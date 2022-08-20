4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $475,000

Beautiful home in the sought after Meridale subdivision. This home is like new and offers an open floor plan with many wonderful upgraded features. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor, large garden area, oversized island an so much more. Kitchen offers tons of storage and space with a large walk in pantry. There is no shortage of closet space with storage spread out throughout the home. Primary bedroom and ensuite on main floor and is not only large but offers a trey ceiling/walk in closet and deluxe master bath that includes dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower.