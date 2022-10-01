4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $475,000

Prepare to be impressed with this superbly maintained home set on a generous backyard oasis! This 2 story home was designed for entertainment with a large open kitchen, oversized island, granite counters, custom cabinetry, SS appliances, butler pantry, welcoming living and dining & bdrm on the main. Upstairs, you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, a large bonus room with a gorgeous custom barn door, and a spacious & bright laundry. The master bdrm comes with a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with double vanity and views of the beautiful yard. Enjoy the fenced backyard with a large patio, manicured lawn, & fireplace for your family & pets to play. Other highlights include luxury vinyl flooring on the main level, new eye catching fixtures and shed! The HOA includes a pool, clubhouse, and a fishing pond to watch the beautiful sunsets. You can also enjoy Reedy Creek Park (adjacent to the main entrance), shopping, restaurants & a number of diverse amenities that are just minutes away!