Don't miss this newly built, like new home! Located just 20 minutes from Charlotte's Center City! Upon entering, you will notice the spacious foyer leading into the private study/home office enclosed with french doors. Continue through the main level and you find a spacious powder room and lovely great room with a fireplace! This open concept plan also offers a dining room with a large kitchen and island, granite counter tops, beautiful white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances! Off the kitchen you will find a mudroom with built in cubbies, shelving and hooks for jackets, bags even pet leashes! Upstairs there is a lovely loft, laundry room, three secondary bedrooms, a very spacious full bathroom along with an oversized primary suite! The primary suite offers a custom walk in closet, as well as a luxury en suite bath! Schedule your showing and make this house your home!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $480,000
