 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $489,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $489,000

Absolutely Stunning! 4/3 bath home in desirable, and Newly Built, Larkhaven Hills! This Gorgeous Energy-Efficient home is waiting for you to move right on in! When you enter, you'll notice the warm, laminate flooring on the main floor. There is also a drop zone as you enter from the garage. The kitchen is to die for! G-Energy Star Appliances, g-Low Flow Fixtures, Light Fixtures, SS appliances, Beautiful Quartz countertops, gas range, tile back-splash, recessed lighting, and tons of cabinets for all of your storage needs, including a HUGE walk-in pantry. Paint colors are neutral throughout. Upstairs you'll find a LARGE loft that the sellers are currently using as a media area. All bedrooms are large and spacious, including the Primary Bedroom with a wonderful view of the woods behind. Bathroom has a beautiful tile shower with bench. All bathrooms have quartz countertops. Home has a nice patio with a wooded view behind. Private and quiet. Pool/clubhouse. Close to shopping, restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Dival Magwood walked to the witness stand, his metal shackles clanking with each shortened step. He wore orange prison scrubs with long white sleeves underneath. The judge had sent the jury on a break. He didn’t want them prejudiced by the scene of the 24-year-old hobbling to the witness chair. Once there, Magwood adjusted the microphone as he prepared to tell his story about growing up in a ...

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in hit and run near Charleston, casting company says

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in hit and run near Charleston, casting company says

A 22-year-old crew member on the set of the Netflix series, “Outer Banks,” was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Carolina, according to the casting company. Alexander “AJ” Jennings was a photo double and stand-in for John B, the show’s main protagonist played by Chase Stokes, Kimmie Stewart Casting wrote in a statement on Facebook. “AJ was a beautiful, kind soul (and) a bright light every ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts