4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $489,000

Absolutely Stunning! 4/3 bath home in desirable, and Newly Built, Larkhaven Hills! This Gorgeous Energy-Efficient home is waiting for you to move right on in! When you enter, you'll notice the warm, laminate flooring on the main floor. There is also a drop zone as you enter from the garage. The kitchen is to die for! G-Energy Star Appliances, g-Low Flow Fixtures, Light Fixtures, SS appliances, Beautiful Quartz countertops, gas range, tile back-splash, recessed lighting, and tons of cabinets for all of your storage needs, including a HUGE walk-in pantry. Paint colors are neutral throughout. Upstairs you'll find a LARGE loft that the sellers are currently using as a media area. All bedrooms are large and spacious, including the Primary Bedroom with a wonderful view of the woods behind. Bathroom has a beautiful tile shower with bench. All bathrooms have quartz countertops. Home has a nice patio with a wooded view behind. Private and quiet. Pool/clubhouse. Close to shopping, restaurants.