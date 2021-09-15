 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $489,500

Beautiful colonial home at the end of a cul-de-sac. Home features new windows with plantation shutters, new tankless gas water heater for instant hot water, new hardwood and tiled floors throughout, newly remodeled bathrooms, new HVAC and newer roof. Home comes with washer and dryer, stainless french door refrigerator, stainless dishwasher along with stainless gas range and microwave. An additional electric range and microwave in the rec area. The backyard has a new fence, hardwired outbuilding, and irrigation system throughout property. Agent is owner.

