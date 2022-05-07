 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $490,000

No Waiting List: Come see this home built in 2018 that sits on a corner lot. How long have you been looking for a guest bedroom on main level with access to a full bathroom? The search is over! Formal living space with tray ceiling. A Walk-In pantry. Also, has butler station, for a nice setup of your very own coffee or tea shop. Upper level you will find a large loft space, great for media room or study space. Owners’ suite has the space you have been looking for that includes an additional square footage that can be transformed into a serene space to wind down after a long day. Your next question may be, What about the closet space? Well, we have you covered there too. Extended length closet space in owners’ suite. Exterior: Has privacy fence in place.

