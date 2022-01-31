4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $490,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beautifully updated home in the desirable Highland Creek community on cul-de-sac street. This home offers a very functional open layout. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Wonderful four-season room extends living and entertaining space to fenced backyard. Many updates include roof, HVAC, vanities, laminate floors, carpet and neutral paint. Upper level has spacious rooms including primary bedroom with wood floors and bonus room / 5th bedroom. Pride of ownership shows! Community amenities include, clubhouse, fitness center, golf course, outdoor pools, tennis courts, parks, walking trails, recreation area(s). Close proximity to medical, shopping, greenways, highways and Uptown Charlotte. MUST SEE!

